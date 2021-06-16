John Cena confirms he will return to WWE amid rumors of SummerSlam appearance

John Cena is still one of WWE's top guys whenever he's in the ring, the problem is that he's in the ring less and less these days. In fact, he last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 during the Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt. But now the multi-time world champion has indicated he'll be back.

During an interview with prominent wrestling interviewer Chris Van Vliet, John Cena discussed a potential WWE return when he was asked about his iconic jean shorts, or jorts, and he told Vliet that he missed wearing them. However, the conversation then led Cena to confirm he'd be back.

My new interview with @JohnCena is up now! 👋



He talks about starring in #F9 @TheFastSaga, his thoughts on @WWERomanReigns, the biggest lesson he learned from Vince McMahon, confirms his WWE return & more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx6XN3y

📺: https://t.co/TkKgJK9dhC pic.twitter.com/iuxtTPx2r0 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 15, 2021

"You are always dressed so well every time I see you and I appreciate that. When was the last time you wore jean shorts?" Said Vliet

Cena replied,

"The last time was not this WrestleMania but last WrestleMania. I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again, it's been too long."

This prompted Chris to ask Cena if it wasn't a matter of if, but a matter of when he was returning to which the Leader Of The Cenation said "You are absolutely correct. Yep"

You can watch the full interview with John Cena in the video below,

When will John Cena return to WWE

This is huge news because there are many in the WWE Universe who thought they might've seen the last of John Cena after he received a 'This Is Your Life' of sorts courtesy of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House match.

However, with reports that Vince McMahon wants to make SummerSlam bigger than this year's WrestleMania because the live crowds will be back, it has been rumored that WWE will be looking to bring back their biggest assets and Cena is one of them.

The rumored plans are for Cena to return and face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns now that Reigns has turned full heel. The two have had one memorable clash already but the dynamics for this one will be very different indeed.

When asked what he was doing in August in another interview, John Cena replied, "Hopefully enjoying the summer. I don't know."

“Hopefully enjoying the summer.” - @johncena on what he’ll be doing August 21



(via @TaraTV1) pic.twitter.com/ZgkoNMqQCd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 12, 2021

It could be a big year for Cena with F9 coming out and a potential SummerSlam appearance, but would you like to see him return for the big summer event? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

