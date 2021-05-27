WWE has no plans for Eva Marie to wrestle; she will manage a superstar- Report

WWE has been hyping up Eva Marie's return with several interesting vignettes on RAW. There are, unsurprisingly, many questions going around regarding the plans for the polarizing star.

Fightful Select reports that WWE's current working plan isn't for Eva Marie to wrestle. Instead, company officials want to use her as a 'vehicle' to put over another superstar.

The Fightful report added that WWE had been working on Eva Marie's return long before the vignettes started airing on TV, and it was in no way a response to the company releasing many female talents.

Eva Marie has teased the arrival of an 'Eva-lution' in the WWE, and recent video packages have portrayed her as a glamorous motivational speaker.

Eva Marie's babyface character

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reported creative direction for Eva Marie during a Wrestling Observer Radio episode.

It was noted that WWE is positioning Eva Marie as a babyface manager who could help another talent rise through the ranks. Dave Meltzer pointed out that Eva Marie's character is similar to Emma's 'Emmalution' gimmick that was booked and later dropped a few years ago:

"The idea is she's a supermodel who's worked hard to become a supermodel, and somehow, yeah, the idea is she's a celebrity who wants to help other people. So she is a babyface; it is weird. It's actually, if you think about it, a couple of years ago, and right down to the 'Eva-lution,' you remember the Emma-lution? I mean, this is basically the Emma character that they teased for like whatever it was, six months, and then one week after she debuts, they drop the whole thing because they feel like she can't pull it off, after months. Although Emma was a heel, but it's very similar to that character that they were doing with Emma years ago," said Dave Meltzer. H/t WrestleTalk

We presently have no updates on who Eva Marie will manage on WWE TV, but we'll leave the comments section open for your picks.