WWE plans for John Cena's last match - Reports

John Cena is expected to retire and end his legendary WWE in-ring career at the end of the year. The latest reports suggest the current plans for Cena's final match in December.
The Last Real Champion has limited dates for his farewell tour, but WrestleVotes reported in a recent Q&A session with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter that Cena's final match could be in Boston on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, though nothing has been confirmed at the moment.
On the latest episode of his Ask CVV on Insight podcast, Chris Van Vliet seemed to have heard the same rumors that Cena's final match will be in Boston. CVV said he would be surprised if it won't happen in Cena's hometown, adding that rumors are pointing to the event possibly being called "John Cena's Last Match" with an entire card on it.
"We've seen a lot of rumors about this. I think a lot of these rumors have a lot of truth to them. I would be shocked, shocked, if it's not in Boston, and I've also heard the rumors that it's just going to be called John Cena's Last Match, so just a card with other matches on it. But then John Cena's last match will be on it and the entire show would be called John Cena's Last Match," Van Vliet said. [23:48 - 24:13]
Cena's next scheduled appearance is on SmackDown this Friday. He's also set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash on Saturday.