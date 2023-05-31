Triple H's major plans to reunite a former team were derailed after a top WWE star suffered an injury. According to a recent report, the creative team had plans to reunite the team of Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox before the former was ruled out of action.

Dakota Kai recently teamed up with Bayley to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, both Liv and Kai suffered an injury during the match. While Liv damaged her shoulder, Dakota's injury turned out to be more serious as it was later revealed that The Damage CTRL member had a torn ACL.

WWE has been teasing a split-up of Damage CTRL for the last few weeks. A recent report from BWE via Crispy Wrestling further indicates the same, as according to the reliable source, there were plans to reunite Dakota Kai with Tegan Nox on the main roster. However, the plans were changed after an unfortunate injury to the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Per BWE: There were plans to reunite Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai but Kota's injury changed things Per BWE: There were plans to reunite Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai but Kota's injury changed things https://t.co/3ktOkWV9ZG

Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox were friend-turned-enemies on WWE NXT

Tegan Nox kickstarted her WWE journey alongside Dakota Kai as the duo teamed up for the first time at an NXT house show in 2019. However, Nox soon suffered an injury and was out of action for nearly a year.

Soon after making her return, the 28-year-old once again joined forces with her long-time friend. The duo was a prominent part of the brand's tag team division but failed to win any gold together.

Dakota Kai turned on Tegan Nox during their WarGames match at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019. The two stars then had a fierce rivalry on the former Black and Gold brand that also included a Street Fight and Steel Cage match.

Catch Wrestling U @CatchWrestling The feud between the FKA Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai was slept on. The feud between the FKA Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai was slept on. https://t.co/8pGkMK8b8F

Kai and Nox have been mostly kept off each other's paths on the main roster. The only time they shared a ring on TV programming was during a tag match on SmackDown, where IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.

