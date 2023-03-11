WWE to position former champion as 'the star' in major feud against former friend - Reports

Rivalries in which friends turn into enemies have been some of the most compelling storylines in the history of WWE. One such angle has started between former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. As per reports, despite being highly popular, Dolin is not the one who will be positioned as 'the star.'

After becoming a top tag team as part of Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles while their leader Mandy Rose was the NXT Women's Champion. However, the two have been at odds since Rose was released by the company.

Jacy Jayne turned heel after brutally attacking Dolin during an episode of Bayley's 'Ding, Dong, Hello' show and kicking Dolan's head through the show's prop door. As per Dave Meltzer, despite Gigi Dolin beating Jayne on NXT, she is not the one who will be positioned as the star:

''It’s very clear they are positioning Jayne as the star, but they want a longer program with the two and thus started with a Dolin win and Jayne beating her down after the match.'' noted Meltzer

Jacy Jayne on WWE legend Shawn Michaels giving his 'blessing' to the angle

The segment in which Jayne turned on her old friend has been compared to the classic angle when NXT VP of Talent Relations and Creative Shawn Michaels turned on Marty Janetty. Michaels had super-kicked his old partner and threw him through a window. The angle was very similar to what transpired between Dolin and Jacy.

''Then, kind of getting Shawn's blessing to re-do some history there. That was a big deal for me. I didn't want to mess it up. I didn't want to screw up. I wanted to make a memory,'' said Jayne on Busted Open Radio

With Triple H being the Head of Creative in WWE, more and more throwbacks are happening and classic storylines are being re-invented. It will be interesting to see which one of the two will end up becoming the bigger superstar in WWE.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : Who will become a bigger star? Jacy Jayne Gigi Dolin 0 votes