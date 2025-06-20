WWE possibly making a big change to major championship after recent unfortunate incident - Reports

WWE could be forced to make a change to the reigning Women's Tag Team Championship after Liv Morgan's injury. The titles are not expected to be vacated.

Morgan was in action against Kairi Sane on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Moments into the match, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion suffered an unfortunate injury, later revealed to be a dislocated shoulder. The injury will reportedly sideline Morgan for multiple months.

According to PWInsider, the Women's Tag Team Championship won't be vacated despite Morgan's injury. Interestingly enough, Roxanne Perez has associated herself with The Judgment Day in recent months and could be a potential candidate to step in amid Morgan's absence. However, nothing can be confirmed at this moment.

Natalya discussed Liv Morgan's injury from WWE RAW

Natalya claimed that she felt bad about Liv Morgan's injury from WWE RAW, but believes that the 31-year-old superstar will return stronger than ever.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya sent her best wishes to the former Women's World Champion. She said:

"I do know one thing: That is a woman that always lands on her feet and she always takes whatever it is that she's given and she makes it better. So whatever it is that's going on with her, she is going to take it and she is going to run with it and she is going to make it gold and she's going to come back stronger than she's ever been. So for that, I am excited for her because sometimes, it just takes something like this to ignite a fire to start an even bigger story."

Morgan recently failed to progress in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, losing in a Fatal Four-Way Match, also involving Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy will be in action in the semi-finals, where she is set to face Jade Cargill.

