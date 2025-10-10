  • home icon
WWE Potentially Breaking Major Rule For John Cena's Last-Ever Match - Not Good News For Gunther - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:11 GMT
This is not good news for him (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE may be planning to break a major rule of their own, for the last-ever match of John Cena. For fans of Gunther, this may be quite bad news.

As per reports, Gunther is going to be the star to face John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. The bout will see Cena wrap up his iconic career, and finally hang up his boots, committing himself fully to the world of Hollywood. However, the farewell to WWE may be coming at the cost of his reported opponent in Gunther.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is an expectation that Cena will be beating Gunther to win his last match. Given that a win would tremendously help the Ring General's career, this may be horrible news for him.

"Generally speaking, whether it’s Ric Flair, Dave Bautista, Kurt Angle or most recently Bill Goldberg, guys who they believe are retiring lose in their last match. But Cena is treated differently than most others and these are different circumstances."

He added that the fact that Gunther was a foreigner could further contribute to his potential loss at the upcoming event.

John Cena vs Gunther would be an iconic way to end his career

Gunther is seen as one of the biggest stars in WWE currently, and many consider him to be the future. A match against John Cena to retire him, might be the biggest bout he's had so far in his career.

However, a loss here might have the opposite effect and hamper his career instead of helping it. It should be noted that the star most recently lost his World title to CM Punk as well, so two back to back losses would not be good for him.

Then again, it might be the fire he needs to go into WrestleMania season with the need to prove himself.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
