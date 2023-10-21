WWE could have potentially huge plans for Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of six current WWE superstars hailing from Australia. With Elimination Chamber coming to Perth, Australia next year, the latest reports suggest that Ripley could headline the premium live event.

Ripley has already cemented herself as a top superstar this year, after winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, and being named WWE Women's World Champion a couple of months later. The Nightmare's work with The Judgment Day has propelled the group into dominant territory.

According to 7NEWS Adelaide, Ripley is set to headline Elimination Chamber, and be on the main event of the show. This could possibly mean she'll likely hold the Women's World Title at least until February, and could defend it in an Elimination Chamber match.

However, a WWE source told Haus of Wrestling that the plans for Elimination Chamber were not set in stone. The report from Australia was just pure speculation, and the "headline" description was only true in a way.

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's top superstars today, so it won't be surprising if she headlines Elimination Chamber in her home country. It will be the first event in Australia since 2019, and the first PLE down under since 2018's WWE Super Show-Down.

Rhea Ripley tops 2023 PWI Women's 250 list

All the hard work continues to pay off for Rhea Ripley over the past year. Ripley was recently named as the No. 1 women's wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. She topped this year's PWI Women's 250 list, beating out Stardom's Guilia, who finished second.

Ripley made a huge leap since she was only at No. 42 in last year's list, after her tag team work with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan. The only other WWE superstar who made the Top 10 was Bianca Belair, who spent most of the past year as champion.

