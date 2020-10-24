WWE allegedly getting ready to change Lars Sullivan's name

Lars Sullivan is back on WWE TV after a lengthy injury layoff, and he has been booked as a monster heel. No surprises there!

Sullivan had his first match since the return on last week's episode of SmackDown against Jeff Hardy, and the contest didn't last long as he made quick work of The Charismatic Enigma.

The most interesting aspect about Lars Sullivan's return has been WWE heavily pushing him as 'The Freak'. Michael Cole and the WWE announcers have made it a point to repeat Sullivan's nickname on countless occasions. It might be overkill, but WWE could be building up for a potential name change, as noted by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE has sporadically mentioned the name 'Sullivan' while continuously emphasizing on 'The Freak' moniker. Meltzer explained that WWE often does it when the plan is to transition to a new name.

Lars Sullivan could very well be known as 'The Freak' in the near future.

Meltzer stated the following:

While they did use the name Sullivan, it's very clear they are trying to put over the name The Freak, which Cole said over and over and over, while only saying Sullivan a few times. It's what they do when the plan is to transition the name.

Big push planned for Lars Sullivan?

Lars Sullivan was out of action for almost 14 months due to a knee injury, and his TV return came out of nowhere as there weren't any spoilers that leaked out before the show.

Since making his comeback, Sullivan has destroyed Miz, John Morrison, Matt Riddle, and Jeff Hardy and he looks set to get a massive push moving forward.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also revealed that WWE could book a huge showdown between Braun Strowman and Lars Sullivan in 2021.

Until then, Sullivan will be booked to look like an unconquerable character. Sullivan was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft, and he will be one of the top heels on the Blue brand going forward.

What are your thoughts about WWE pushing 'The Freak' to the moon? Will he be able to cement himself as a top-tier talent?