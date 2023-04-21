WWE turned off the upcoming 2023 SummerSlam ticket resale after the passes for the Premium Live Event went on sale last Friday.

By Monday, it was claimed that the company had broken the one-day ticket revenue milestone for a non-WrestleMania arena event, with 32,000 seats booked. However, those hoping to resell the tickets are out of luck for now.

According to WrestleZone's John Clark, who contacted Ticketmaster about their regular selling again option, it was confirmed that "Resale for this event is not activated by the Event Organizer."

After it was pointed out to Clark that this is a standard WWE practice and that the resale option returns typically closer to the event, Clark stated that it never took this long.

@WrestleTix I reached out to Ticketmaster about #WWE #SummerSlam not allowing fans to list their tickets for sale as standard and was told at this time WWE decided to turn off the ability to resell SummerSlam tickets. Stubhub, Vivid Seats, etc. are still options.

The WrestleZone reporter questioned whether anyone had contacted Ticketmaster about the process. While he didn't mind not being able to resale SummerSlam tickets in general, he did concede that it makes it more difficult to check what has yet to be sold.

WWE's promotion of the 2023 Biggest Party of the Summer

SummerSlam 2023 will undoubtedly be a spectacular Premium Live Event for which the promotion will go above and beyond. There will be many high-profile matches on this spectacular night of wrestling.

The event will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and will be the city's first event since WrestleMania in 2007 and the first SummerSlam since 1993. As a result, the good people of Detroit have a reason to mark their calendars.

The Stamford-based company issued a statement regarding the summer's most lavish party, claiming they were happy to host the event in Michigan.

"We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan." [H/T - HITC]

Big moments from the 2022 SummerSlam included Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns bashing the socks out of each other, Logan Paul defeating The Miz, the comeback of Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and lots more.

The standard has been set very high for this year's event, and we hope it lives up to the hype.

