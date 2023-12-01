WWE ran backstage angle that could reveal CM Punk's first feud - Reports

CM Punk returned to WWE this past weekend at Survivor Series and has since made an appearance on RAW. Despite already appearing on TV at two separate events, Punk has yet to pick up a feud.

As part of his return, Seth Rollins was seen attempting to confront the star at Survivor Series before it was reported that there was an angle run between the two men backstage with Rollins trying to get at Punk once again.

The two men were part of this week's episode of RAW but didn't interact with each other since Rollins had to set up a match against Jey Uso.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, WWE ran the angle between the two men backstage at Survivor Series as a way to test Rollins, but he appears to have passed since it has continued.

"WWE ran an angle backstage with Seth Rollins trying to get at Punk. Rollins was asked months back about Punk coming back and said that we don’t need that cancer here. But later, he walked back on that, since anyone who follows wrestling history would have believed there was a chance, and probably a good one, that at some point he would be brought back after his AEW termination." (H/T Ringsidenews)

It seems that Rollins could now be Punk's first feud since returning to the company, but The World Heavyweight Champion needs to handle his own business first.

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk appears to be the plan moving forward on WWE RAW

It was recently reported that CM Punk is considered to be a free agent in WWE since he hasn't officially been signed to RAW. That being said, he could now step into a headline feud on the red brand.

Punk and Rollins have their own history but have yet to cross paths properly, but that could happen as early as next week's episode of RAW.

Do you think CM Punk vs Seth Rollins will be an entertaining feud? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

