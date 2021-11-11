Vince McMahon reportedly left WWE RAW early on Monday night

On Monday night, WWE RAW was reportedly placed in the hands of John Laurinaitis, WWE's Head of Talent Relations. Vince McMahon left the building early following a long production meeting, according to PWInsider.

John Laurinaitis was a successful wrestler in both the United States and Japan between the 1980s and '90s. However, the gifted athlete realized his calling was on the corporate side of wrestling.

Senior Vice President and Executive Director of SmackDown and RAW Bruce Prichard was not to be seen at WWE RAW either.

John Laurinaitis @JohnLaurinaitis Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment of some of our recently released talent, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired. Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment of some of our recently released talent, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired.

WWE RAW saw conflict between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

RAW's main event saw a rivalry rekindled between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. These two are no strangers to the main event and are a logical option to put at the end of the card.

The bout took place with the current WWE Champion Big E at ringside. Rollins and Owens had an engrossing match which eventually spilled outside the ring and onto the commentary table. The match had a rather unusual ending, with Seth winning via a count-out after Kevin failed to get into the ring.

Other notable results on the night:

RK-Bro and the Street Profits were bested by Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles and Omos in the first fight of the night.

Bobby Lashley ensured a spot on the RAW Survivor Series team with a submission victory over Dominik Mysterio.

Chad Gable tasted defeat at the hands of WWE Champion Big E

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way Match defeating Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella and Zelina Vega.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Should Vince McMahon take a more backseat role considering his age? Yes No 14 votes so far