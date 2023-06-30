WWE RAW to reportedly undergo "major changes"

WWE boasts an expansive programming catalog, with Monday Night RAW and SmackDown being their top offerings. Reports now suggest that fans could witness massive changes to TV soon.

The pro wrestling industry was shaken to its core when World Wrestling Entertainment announced that it had been taken over by Endeavour and merged with the UFC.

The merger has been a major talking point in the combat sports world, and as things stand, there are still a few things to be ironed out before the deal is finalized.

As reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the delay in the merger being completed is affecting the company's rumored plans for its shows. It has been revealed that the promotion has discussed multiple changes for RAW, with new ideas being pitched to alter how the three-hour show is presented.

While more details weren't revealed, it was confirmed that Monday Night RAW might undergo a much-needed revamp. Here's the report from the newsletter:

"We were told the merger not being finalized is holding up major changes happening, but there is talk of at least exploring major changes for Raw with new ideas when the merger takes place."

WWE also has big plans for NXT

While the agreement with Endeavour makes WWE a bigger financial powerhouse, it was constantly breaking new ground from a revenue standpoint, even before the shocking sale was announced.

The main roster might get the spotlight, but efforts are being made toward expanding NXT and making its talents relevant to a larger audience.

Meltzer reiterated Nick Khan's statement about wanting NXT to be a legitimate third brand and noted that there have been talks of tapings shows outside Orlando.

"The goal, as Nick Khan had said, is to make NXT a third brand, and they were very encouraged by last week's ratings. There is talk of taping television outside of Orlando and running house shows outside of Florida but in smaller venues like NXT did when it toured before the pandemic."

What is the biggest change you'd want on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes