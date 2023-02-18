WWE RAW Superstar will not be returning to television anytime soon - Reports

WWE RAW is currently filled with a plethora of talented superstars from the past and present. The show is also set to have two major Elimination Chamber matches in Montreal. According to a recent report, former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle's return has not been discussed.

Last year, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were at the top of the tag team division as they captured their second RAW Tag Team Championship. The duo successfully defended their titles at WrestleMania 38. The Usos ultimately defeated RK-Bro and unified their titles as Orton took some time off.

It's been months since The Original Bro went missing from weekly television. According to a recent report from WON, WWE has not discussed or brought up Riddle's name behind the scenes for a return to weekly programming. In December 2022, Matt Riddle was suspended and written off television.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier.

Thank you for all the support 🤙 I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support 🤙 https://t.co/2DC2zBskup

The usual time for a suspension is around two months, which means Riddle should have returned to the brand. However, The Original Bro has mentioned that his personal life is in shambles, which is why the WWE RAW Superstar will not be returning to the company anytime soon.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

In 2022, The Bloodline continued their dominance and branched out to WWE RAW where they began targeting RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship after Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The Usos successfully unified the Tag Team Championships and began appearing on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. However, Matt Riddle was far from over with The Bloodline as he challenged Roman Reigns for a match.

Roman Reigns defeated Matt Riddle with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. A few months later, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and began appearing on the red brand.

In December 2022, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Matt Riddle on an episode of RAW and was taken away on a stretcher. The angle was performed to write Riddle off television due to his personal issues.

