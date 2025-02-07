WWE reaching out to European talent ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE is set to go on tour in a few weeks. Per recent reports, the company has reached out to European talent for some work.

WWE is known for hiring local independent talent from wrestling schools to play the role of extras during shows. These talents usually play the role of security guards who get beaten up on screen. These wrestlers are usually unknown people, but in some instances, they go on to become well-known stars. Shawn Spears played the role of an extra who was super kicked by Shawn Michaels backstage during a DX segment. In 2014, Joe Hendry appeared as a Russian diplomat alongside Rusev and Lana. Even MJF was an extra on WWE TV who was ill-treated by Samoa Joe.

The Stamford-based promotion will embark on a European tour in March, visiting several cities across the continent. The tour will conclude just in time for WrestleMania 41.

According to reports from Fightful Select, World Wrestling Entertainment has been contacting talent in Europe for extra work on this tour. They have also contacted wrestling schools and promotions in the continent and are looking for recommendations.

Several WWE talent are unhappy with Def Rebel

Def Rebel has been producing entrance theme songs for WWE Superstars since 2019. However, there have been several criticisms that the entrance music has appeared to be too generic. Fans even complained that they couldn't identify which wrestler was entering the match by their entrance theme. However, it seems that it's not just the fans who are unhappy.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several talents within World Wrestling Entertainment have expressed unhappiness with the quality of Def Rebel's theme songs. The company even requested to change the number of theme songs, but the wrestlers resisted, resulting in a few stars retaining their entrance music. New wrestlers signed to the company have also indicated that they prefer to bring their theme songs.

It will be interesting to see if this will prompt World Wrestling Entertainment to replace Def Rebel as its music production group.

