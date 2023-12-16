WWE recently considered changing superstar's iconic theme music - Reports

In what may shock some in the WWE Universe, the company seems to have considered changing Randy Orton's theme music before last week's edition of SmackDown.

In a report from Fightful Select, Writer Corey Brennan noted that sources within the company revealed that either a new theme or, at the very least, an altered version of Randy Orton's iconic theme, Voices, was seriously considered for the future Hall of Famer.

The report details that both WWE management and Orton himself spoke about the possible change and it was ultimately decided to not go forward with a different theme song.

The report goes on to state that the new version would not have been the recently released version of Voices by Rev Theory – a version that some speculated would have fit a heel Randy Orton rather than his current face persona. Sources explained that the new version of the song would have had "limited lyrics" and "no music off the top."

Randy Orton returned to WWE last month at Survivor Series in Chicago, IL. Orton was the fifth man for Cody Rhodes' team against The Judgement Day inside WarGames.

Will WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Randy Orton come face-to-face on tonight's edition of SmackDown?

Since his epic return to WWE, Randy Orton has made two things very clear: "Daddy's Back," and he wants to take down The Bloodline. Especially The Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns.

On the December 1 edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton made his intentions to take down the most powerful faction in WWE clear, signing an exclusive contract with the blue brand. During last week's Tribute to The Troops edition of SmackDown, The Viper teamed up with LA Knight to take down the team of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Now, with Roman Reigns returning to SmackDown after over a month, Reigns and Orton could be set to have a major collision on Friday night. Reigns is walking around with a massive target on his back, with newly signed RAW Superstar CM Punk calling him out last week. Could The Tribal Chief respond? We will have to wait and see!

