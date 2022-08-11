WWE references Sasha Banks in surprising post regarding current champion

Sasha Banks hasn't appeared on WWE Television since May, but the company could have just shared a huge hint regarding her return destination.

WWE UK recently tweeted out an image of Mandy Rose from this week's episode of NXT with the caption "Resting BOSS face." If the term wasn't capitalized, then perhaps it could have been overlooked, but it appears that the page could be teasing something here.

Sasha Banks was a huge star on the NXT brand for several years and is a former NXT Women's Champion. The Boss is a term that she has used to refer to herself throughout her career, and the company is aware that it is a term that can only relate to one female wrestler.

Mandy Rose is in need of much bigger competition in WWE

Mandy Rose has been dominating the NXT brand since her move down to 2.0 and has been able to overcome every female that has stepped up to challenge her.

It could be time for Rose to be handed a much tougher challenge in the form of one of the most popular female wrestlers in the history of the brand.

Toxic Attraction and Mandy Rose were overlooked for the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, which could hint that there is a much bigger plan in place for the Women of NXT.

Banks and Naomi are also reportedly in talks to make their return and since the main roster has moved forward without them, it would be interesting to see if the two women make their return to WWE in order to challenge Toxic Attraction.

As of writing, it's unclear when or where Banks and Naomi will be making their return, but reports suggest that there is now a plan in place.

