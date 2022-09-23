WWE releases could happen under Triple H as many people are reportedly "on the clock" backstage

Triple H has seemingly been relentless with his changes since assuming control of WWE. He has already re-signed many former superstars and pushed them well on the main roster. However, the existing NXT roster could witness a significant reshuffle in the coming months.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that a new doctrine had been passed backstage within WWE's third brand regarding talent development. It was noted that the wrestlers in NXT now have two years to prove that they are ready to compete on television.

As per the report, Triple H's WWE likely won't hesitate to release wrestlers who don't showcase the required progress over time.

It was additionally stated that many current stars are "on the clock" and could soon be cut from their respective WWE contracts. Here's what was reported in this week's newsletter:

"There is also a doctrine in NXT, it was said to be a new rule, but he may be a strong recommendation as opposed to being a hard-and-fast rule, that everyone who is signed from this point forward, as well as those who have started out, has two years to become "good enough" to make NXT television or they will be cut," revealed Meltzer. "It was noted that a lot of people right now are 'on the clock,'" he added.

Triple H has massive expansion plans for NXT

The Cerebral Assassin has been at the forefront of the NXT revolution since 2012 and has helped produce several main event stars in a reformed developmental system.

The NXT 2.0 experiment briefly threatened to derail Triple H's well-laid plans. Still, as evident from recent developments, the WWE Hall of Famer is gradually reverting the brand to its former version.

That's not all, as Triple H and his team also have ambitious plans to transform NXT into a global entity. He recently opened up about the intended expansion during an insightful interview, which you can check out right here.

While Paul Levesque has a grand vision for the WWE product, certain NXT wrestlers might unfortunately not be a part of the company's setup in the near future. Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead for some of the stars from the company's developmental show.

What are your thoughts on the reported new doctrine in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

