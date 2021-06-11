WWE plans to release more Superstars - Reports

It seems more WWE releases are imminent.

A little over a week ago, the promotion cut ties with several stars. In the latest wave of departures, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy left the company.

According to a report by Andrew Zarian on The Mat Men Podcast, more releases will be announced by the WWE at some point.

“I do know that they want to cut back on these contracts and there are more releases," said Zarian. "There will be more. I don’t know when, but I was told, ‘Yeah, this isn’t the final cut.’ So, we’ll see.”

WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

June's wave of release wasn't the only month in which WWE let several people go. In April, the company released Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas and Mojo Rawley.

We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

These releases in April reminded the WWE Universe of the time last year when the company announced a large group of cuts during the peak of the pandemic. The move was a source of controversy, as it prompted many fans and critics alike to criticize WWE.

Update on the future for recently released WWE Superstars

Aleister Black in WWE

The most recent rumor regarding Alesiter Black's suggests that there is a notable push from people backstage in an effort to get him back on the WWE roster. As for Braun Strowman, he's reportedly charging a hefty fee for anyone who wants to book him after his WWE release.

It’s @TommyEnd day on Oral Sessions. I got to chat with Tommy just days after his (very) unexpected release from WWE. We talk creative, how he’s feeling now, who’s reached out, upcoming plans, relationships with Vince and Hunter, and more! Check it out! https://t.co/RcFaBwZJpC — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 8, 2021

While there is no update on Ruby Riott, a former WWE writer had a possible explanation for her release.

