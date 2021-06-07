Vince Russo has a possible explanation for Ruby Riott's WWE release (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Ruby Riott was overshadowed on the company's main roster by Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler.

Riott received her release from WWE last week after four years with the company and three-and-a-half years on the main roster. By contrast, Baszler became a full-time member of the RAW roster in early 2020, while Ripley officially joined the RAW brand in early 2021.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, discussed Riott’s release with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He said the presence of Ripley and Baszler may have played a part in WWE releasing the former Riott Squad leader.

“All of a sudden, you’ve got Ruby Riott, who’s got a very, very, very unique look,” Russo said. “But then, you make Shayna Baszler into a monster-looking female, you make Rhea Ripley. And now, all of a sudden, you’ve got three girls that fit into that same category. Somebody’s gotta be the odd one out.”

Watch the video above to find out Vince Russo’s thoughts on the latest round of WWE releases. He also discussed Lana’s departure and the possibility of her joining AEW.

Vince Russo did not understand the name of Ruby Riott’s faction

Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan

Ruby Riott debuted on WWE’s main roster in November 2017 alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Known as The Riott Squad, the group separated in April 2019 before reuniting as a duo – consisting of Riott and Morgan – in August 2020.

Russo has previously questioned why WWE refers to Asuka as The Empress of Tomorrow and Seth Rollins as The Messiah. He believes The Riott Squad was another WWE moniker that needed to be explained to viewers.

“To me, when I hear Riott Squad, you guys need to create chaos, and I’m talking about outside of the ring,” Russo said. “I’m talking about backstage, I’m talking about vignettes outside of wrestling. There was never a riot. So, right off the bat, why are these girls called The Riott Squad? Because you dye your tongue blue and you stick it out? There was never a riot.”

Another former Riott Squad member, Sarah Logan, received her WWE release in April 2020. Liv Morgan is now the only member of The Riott Squad who is still under contract with WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram