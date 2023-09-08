WWE removes major name from roster - Reports

In one of the most surprising reports of the day, WWE has removed a major name from the NXT roster page. The star in question is Gable Steveson, who recently made his in-ring debut for the promotion.

Gable Steveson signed with the global juggernaut in 2021 with a lot of hype behind him. While he was drafted to RAW during the 2021 Draft, the Olympic gold medalist took a fairly long time to make his in-ring debut, which came on NXT a few weeks back. Steveson took on Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash, but the match ended in double countout.

It was recently noted that Steveson had decided against competing at the 2023 Senior World Wrestling Championships, which will take place later this month. In another report about the star, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer stated that the 23-year-old is no longer listed on the NXT roster. The report also added that there are no plans for him on WWE's third brand at the moment.

Expand Tweet

Gable Steveson was allegedly drafted to WWE RAW without any pro wrestling knowledge

Gable Steveson signed with the Stamford-based promotion after winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympics. He was brought into RAW during the 2021 Draft but did not make any appearances on the brand. The star was later introduced to the wrestling world by Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

During a recent interview, Ken Anderson revealed that Gable did not have much knowledge about pro wrestling despite being drafted to the red brand and came to him for training.

"Gable reached out to me. He had been under contract with WWE for just about a year and he's like, 'Hey, I haven't started yet. Can you teach me?' So, I brought him in and, you know, taught him to be... I remember the first day he came in. Like I said, he'd been under WWE contract and had been drafted to Monday Night RAW for like eight months and I said, 'What do you know how to do?' and he's like, 'Nothing.' And I said, like, 'Have you hit the ropes?' [Steveson replied] 'No, I don't know how to do anything.' So, we started literally square one."

Expand Tweet

Gableson's first match inside the squared circle was not well-received by fans or critics. He has been absent from WWE programming ever since.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.