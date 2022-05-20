WWE reportedly adds a new name to its board of directors

It looks like WWE has added a new member to their Board of Directors.

For a company as big as World Wrestling Entertainment, it's expected that there will be multiple names to aid its operations. Some of these people are better known to the public, like the McMahons and Paul Levesque (Triple H). Several lesser-known people also have senior positions within the company, like Nick Khan (President), Jeffrey R. Speed, and Laureen Ong, to name a few.

A recent SEC filing showed that Ignace Lahoud had joined the company as one of its directors. In his LinkedIn account, he states that he previously worked as an executive officer at Majid Al Futtaim, a shopping mall with over 17 international markets. He was also the former Chief Financial Officer of MRC and previously worked with Walt Disney as their Executive Vice President.

No official news or announcement from the company regarding Lahoud has been released.

WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon recently took a leave from her duties

Even with the new inclusion on the board, this wasn't the main news surrounding the company's internal affairs. After a decades-long operation with the brand, Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she had filed for a leave of absence.

In her Twitter post, the Chief Brand Officer shared that even though the company has been part of her legacy, she will temporarily step down from her duties to focus on her family.

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family," McMahon said.

Following her departure, it was also rumored that the company's current president, Nick Khan, will be taking over Stephanie McMahon's responsibilities for the time being. But all this is just speculation at this point. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for updates on this situation.

