A word that Vince McMahon hated but Paul Heyman loves has been reportedly unbanned

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

WWE is building up towards 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' between Randy Orton and Edge, which is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Backlash PPV. WWE is actually pushing the match to be the greatest wrestling contest of all time, however, the most interesting thing to note here is that Vince McMahon has historically hated the term 'wrestling'.

The WWE CEO prefers 'sports entertainment' and 'wrestling' was always barred from being used on WWE TV until it was reportedly unbanned recently.

Did Paul Heyman convince Vince McMahon to unban the word?

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke about WWE using the word 'wrestling' prominently. Meltzer revealed that while Vince McMahon used to despise the term, Paul Heyman loves it. The term used to be banned but that is not the case anymore.

Did Paul Heyman convince Vince McMahon to build a whole match around the term that the boss used to hate? Well, that's anyone's guess.

Here's what Meltzer and Alvarez discussed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

Meltzer: The one thing is that they have to use the term wrestling which Vince used to hate, it used to be a banned term, which it is not anymore.

Alvarez: Well, now it's like a weird stipulation. So they get to use it throughout this feud but then never again.

Meltzer: Yeah but Paul Heyman loves the term wrestling.

Alvarez: Like everyone else who is a wrestling fan? Like every single f****** person on the planet is a wrestling fan except the one guy?

Meltzer: Yeah, so it's like Paul convinced him, 'Hey, for this one let's use the world wrestling but its part of the stipulation'.

Wrestling sounds way better than 'sports entertainment', right? The traditionalists would agree that Vince McMahon unbanning the term is the right decision as the company stands for World Wrestling Entertainment after all.