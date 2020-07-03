WWE reportedly angry over Taz's comments on AEW

Taz took a sly dig at WWE during his recent promo on AEW Dynamite.

But it appears that some of the people in WWE are upset over those remarks.

Taz has rattled a few feathers with his promo

While there have been several occasions when someone in AEW has taken a cheeky shot at their rivals, this is one of those few times when it has upset some people in the WWE. As per the backstage reports, few in WWE are reportedly unhappy with the recent comments made by the former WWE Superstar Taz.

Taz who is currently working with AEW, cut a promo in which he mentioned testing and took a dig at WWE for a 'running a sloppy shop'. During the segment, he was quoted saying,

"If you decide to get your ass here to work next week, you would get tested again here in AEW, because Jon, as you know, we don't run a sloppy shop."

This promo was addressed to the AEW Champion, Jon Moxley. Last week, Moxley's wife and WWE presenter Renee Young confirmed that she has contracted coronavirus. The reports suggest that a lot of people recently in WWE recently tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of active cases could be as high as 30.

As a result of Jon Moxley being in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus, his match with Brian Cage was postponed. Since their match didn't take place last week, Taz -- who managed Cage, came out and sent a warning to Moxley.

While his statements were directed towards the AEW Champion, his comment on tests and doing a risky job was clearly meant for WWE. As stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio, these words didn't go down well with quite a few people in WWE.

Get those FACTS in order. I’ve said this many times on here, PH & I completely different backgrounds/history in biz...BL & BC 2 completely different style Pro Wrestlers. I guess managing a muscular freaky athlete is me REINVENTING THE WHEEL, too funny. #WakeUp https://t.co/ilYUQWc9sQ — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 2, 2020

Rise in the Covid-19 cases in WWE

As reported earlier, WWE faced a lot of trouble last week when 'dozens' of WWE talent and crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Renee Young and Kayla Braxton took to their Twitter accounts to share the news, and reportedly WWE were also unhappy with the presented making the announcement publicly.

WWE are continuing the tapings of the weekly shows, but they are now taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all those who are present in the Performance Center. They have conducted numerous tests over the last few days. It is said that the NXT talent who work as the audience have been instructed to undergo the test in the morning of the taping and to practice self-quarantine sincerely.