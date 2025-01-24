WWE reportedly not bringing back former Universal Champion

2025 will be in the books as not one, but two WWE legends will end their respective in-ring careers. Former Universal Champion Goldberg will join John Cena on his farewell tour this year. An update on the WCW icon's status has emerged, and it's not looking good.

Goldberg hasn't laced up his wrestling boots since losing to then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Da Man later revealed that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement tour. His wish was finally granted when Triple H took over the creative reins of WWE.

The 58-year-old Hall of Famer was brought back at Bad Blood last year, where he confronted Gunther for disrespecting his family. The angle was seemingly set up to plant the seeds for his swan song.

Recent rumors suggested that The Myth would appear on the January 27 edition of RAW on Netflix, which will take place from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. However, that is no longer the case.

Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone recently learned that Goldberg is not part of any creative plans for the go-home episode of RAW before Royal Rumble.

Goldberg might face WWE SmackDown Superstar in his final match

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager explained why Solo Sikoa should be Goldberg's final opponent.

"That [Solo Sikoa as Bill Goldberg's opponent] would be much better because they [fans] hate him anyway; they don't like him. And they [WWE] could class the finish that makes everybody look good really. But with Gunther, I'm thinking, 'How they could craft this finish to make Gunther actually look good?'"

The Street Champion is currently without a clear path ahead of Royal Rumble. He recently lost to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match and forfeited his Ula Fala necklace.

Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa walked out on the new Bloodline, leaving Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in utter disbelief. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for him as Royal Rumble fast approaches.

