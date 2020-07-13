WWE reportedly cancel two matches for SummerSlam; update on Brock Lesnar's status

It was earlier reported that WWE was looking to get fans in attendance for SummerSlam and hold the event at the TD Garden in Boston. But that plan has been nixed because the COVID-19 situation isn't getting any better. Now the WWE PPV will emanate from the Performance Center on 23rd August. It was also reported that WWE was in talks with Brock Lesnar regarding the event.

Update on WWE SummerSlam and Brock Lesnar

WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, has reported what WWE has planned for SummerSlam now that there won't be a LIVE audience in attendance. In the Tweet, it was revealed that WWE had a match card in place a few months ago. But due to Edge's injury and the absence of fans in attendance, the company had to change the card.

WWE reportedly has little desire to bring back Brock Lesnar for the event because of the empty stadium. The Tweet can be read below:

Was told this weekend the projected SummerSlam card that creative had in place a few months ago has been torn up. Edge’s injury played a big part, as well as the lack of audience - no fans means WWE has little desire to have Lesnar on the PPV. 2 major matches scrapped. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2020

SummerSlam is one of WWE's big four events. Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, the WWE has held three PPVs in the Performance Center, and it looks like this has become the new normal. This month, WWE hosts its fourth PPV without a LIVE audience.

Brock Lesnar in the WWE

Brock Lesnar was last seen when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. The Beast had a great run in 2020. He said that nobody in WWE deserved a shot at his Title and decided to enter the Royal Rumble as the first entrant.

During the match, Brock Lesnar eliminated thirteen Superstars straight, tying the record for most eliminations in a Royal Rumble Match. Drew McIntyre eliminated Lesnar as soon as he entered the match.

After the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Ricochet at the Super ShowDown. A match The Beast won in nine seconds.