WWE has reportedly canceled a major Bloodline match due to The Rock

WWE has reportedly canceled the six-man tag team match that was scheduled for this week's SmackDown. The Bloodline was set to be in action against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman.

On last week's SmackDown, Rhodes brawled with Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline during the show's main event between Priest, Strowman, and Jacob Fatu. Amid the chaos, Fatu failed to secure the win and qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match with Priest emerging victorious.

With The Rock announcing his return for tomorrow night, WrestleVotes has reported that WWE has scrapped the six-man tag team match set for the show. The singles match between Liv Morgan and Naomi is also reportedly set to be off the card.

"Tonight’s SmackDown plans have been reworked following the announcement of The Rock’s appearance. Rumblings that both Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and the six-man tag featuring Cody, Priest & Strowman vs. Solo, Jacob & Tama Tonga are off. Drew McIntyre vs Jimmy Uso is still scheduled to take place," wrote WrestleVotes on X.

The Rock sent a message ahead of his WWE return; hinting at going after a certain superstar

The Rock has hinted at the possibility of him setting his sights on a certain WWE Superstar. While he refused to reveal the identity, The Final Boss has boldly claimed he was returning to "fu*k up" this superstar's life.

Reacting to his Instagram post regarding his return, The Final Boss wrote:

"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and fu*k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. 🤫 #smackdown."

There have been issues within The Bloodline since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the January 6, edition of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly enough, that night, The Rock put the Ula Fala around Reigns' neck and hugged him in the ring.

