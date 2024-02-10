WWE reportedly canceled a SmackDown segment featuring two underrated superstars

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was busy and occupied, with even some of the main figures like Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns being absent. However, there was reportedly a segment featuring two underrated stars that was canceled.

SmackDown this week kicked off with Triple H asserting his authority, followed by General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce detailing plans for an Elimination Chamber qualifying tournament that will eventually lead to Perth, Australia, and then eventually to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the Elimination Chamber match winner will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, two underrated stars, Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, were scheduled for a vignette, but it was cut from the show for unknown reasons.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps it was mostly a timing issue, with WWE cutting segments due to time constraints being a normal thing.

It is a bit unfortunate because some fans have been calling for the likes of Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis to get a bigger spot on the card. B-Fab, formerly of Hit Row, seems to be getting a little more TV time after aligning with Bobby Lashley.

However, the episode of SmackDown was so busy that even Karrion Kross' new faction could not get screen time.

Expand Tweet

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is certainly competitive, and getting a spot on TV is not an easy task.

Did you enjoy the latest episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE