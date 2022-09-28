WWE reportedly cancels upcoming live event

If you have tickets to a WWE Live Event next month, we might have some bad news.

Unlike the recent postponement of the upcoming NXT Live Events in Florida, which had good reasoning behind them, sometimes WWE events are canceled with no rhyme or reason given. Unfortunately, one of those happened today.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE has canceled their upcoming SmackDown live event at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 16. Johnson stated that those who have purchased tickets will be refunded as it seems the event isn't being rescheduled.

This has to be disappointing for fans in the area as this was scheduled to be the first WWE event at the venue. Matches that were already advertised include:

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

The New Day vs. The Usos

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE continues to tease the "White Rabbit" at live events each weekend

Two weeks ago, during a commercial break on SmackDown, "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane was played much to the bewilderment and confusion of the live crowd.

Since then, the song has been played across all live events and during commercial breaks on both RAW and SmackDown.

Based on the recent clues, it certainly seems to tease the impending return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

While this hasn't been confirmed by the company, there are multiple fans on social media who are absolutely convinced that Wyatt is coming back.

There are also lanterns in fireflies in a few specific match graphics for Extreme Rules. Specifically, Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Edge vs. Finn Balor both feature Wyatt's iconic items.

Will Wyatt return at Extreme Rules next month in Philadelphia? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on this live event being canceled? Why do you think it happened? Are you excited for the upcoming White Rabbit reveal? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

