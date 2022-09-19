WWE reportedly changed plans for Liv Morgan this week on SmackDown

As per the latest reports, Liv Morgan was not originally planned to confront Ronda Rousey on the latest episode of SmackDown.

While plans for RAW and SmackDown seem a lot more streamlined under Triple H, plans can still change before the show, and they seemingly did this week for Liv Morgan.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was featured in a backstage segment with Ronda Rousey on Friday night. While the creative made sense, it wasn't what was initially planned for her.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Morgan's creative direction for SmackDown on Friday changed before the show as she was originally scheduled to help save Raquel Rodriguez from the three-on-one attack by Damage CTRL. WWE made the call to go with Shotzi instead.

Will Liv Morgan retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules?

Instead of being used on Friday night to save Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan instead found herself in a backstage segment with the number one contender for her SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey.

This face-to-face confrontation led to Morgan challenging Rousey to an Extreme Rules match for her championship at next month's premium live event. A challenge that The Baddest Woman on the Planet happily accepted.

Many fans are already stating that the SmackDown Women's Champion just bite off more than she can chew and that her title reign is going to come to an end on October 8.

We know that Morgan will once again be looking to prove her doubters wrong and defeat Rousey for the third time in a row. Will that happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Morgan's creative change on SmackDown on Friday? Do you think her title reign ends against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules next month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

