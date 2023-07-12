WWE closely monitoring ongoing strike - Reports

WWE is keeping an eye on the possibility of Hollywood shutting down due to the ongoing writers' strike.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is expected to join the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) on strike this Wednesday. That will likely happen if SAG-AFTRA can't reach a new agreement with major Hollywood studios, per the Los Angeles Times.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2nd, which affected several film and television productions across the United States. If SAG-AFTRA joins the WGA, it will be the first time that actors and writers have gone on strike since 1960.

According to PWInsider Elite (via 411 Mania), WWE is closely monitoring the situation due to its possible effects on the product. There's a belief within the company that a strike would be beneficial because actors cannot promote their films and networks can only air reruns.

The company is also in the middle of negotiating its media rights, and the strike puts them in a great position to make a huge deal. It should be noted that the 1960 strike lasted for just 42 days.

This year's strike was about several issues, such as wages, residual payments, and protection from the rise of Artificial Intelligence usage in Hollywood.

Why is WWE not affected by the writers' strike?

While WWE employs a lot of writers for its creative team, they are not a part of any union, and their work is not affected by the current writers' strike. CEO Nick Khan told Deadline in May why the company can continue producing shows amid the work stoppage in Hollywood.

"Our writers are not members of the guild, so there is no effect on us whatsoever," Khan said. "Of course we are supportive of the writers who are members of the guild and their efforts, and we are hopeful a deal can be reached between them and the other side in short order."

WWE's two main television shows, Raw and SmackDown, have been on the air for decades. Monday Night Raw made its debut on January 11, 1993, while SmackDown started on April 29, 1999.

Do you think wrestling writers will form a union in the future? Give your answers in the comments section below.

