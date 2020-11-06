WWE has reportedly contacted several AEW wrestlers 

The battle between AEW and WWE for ratings supremacy on Wednesday nights will continue for a very long time, and recruitment will eventually prove to be a decisive factor regarding who comes out on top in the long run.

A Fightful Select report has revealed that WWE has reportedly got in touch with several wrestlers who have performed on AEW Dark.

Most wrestlers who appear on AEW Dark are either contracted or unsigned talent, if you didn't know. The matches on AEW Dark are mostly seen as tryouts for these talented yet raw wrestlers. AEW provides the talents with a bigger platform to showcase their skills, and if they end up impressing, full-time contracts could follow suit.

The report didn't reveal the wrestlers' names, but it was added that WWE even reached out to several NJPW Strong talent.

It should be noted that Ben Carter - who garnered rave reviews for his matches on AEW Dark and his late-night Dynamite edition appearance - recently signed with WWE. Rumors were also going around about many companies being interested in Carter's signature, but the highly-rated star chose WWE and is expected to join the NXT UK brand soon.

WWE had interest in recent AEW signing, Anthony Bowens

AEW most recently completed the signings of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, and the duo will be known as 'The Acclaimed' going forward. Tony Khan confirmed the news of the signings during an interview with PWInsider.

Fightful had first reported in 2019 that WWE was interested in acquiring the services of Anthony Bowens. WWE, however, mysteriously never got back to Bowens. Coaches and trainers who spoke to Fightful were 'puzzled' because Bowens was not under a WWE contract.

Bowens wrestled a handful of matches on Dark, and unlike Ben Carter, he decided to put pen to paper on an AEW contract, which was reportedly signed before November.

As reported, WWE is keeping a close eye on the wrestlers performing on AEW Dark as they look to further strengthen their roster. AEW Dark is primarily about featuring young and promising talent, and the WWE scouts will indeed be watching the show every week.