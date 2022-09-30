WWE reportedly has no definite plans for The Usos

Extreme Rules is the next big event on WWE's schedule, and the card has already been stacked with some big names from RAW and SmackDown. However, The Usos currently don't have a match, and Dave Meltzer reports that the creative has no concrete plans for the undisputed tag team champions for the show.

Bobby Lashley falls under the same category as Jimmy and Jey Uso, as the reigning United States Champion could also miss the upcoming premium live event.

It was noted, however, that there were ongoing backstage talks regarding booking The Usos at Extreme Rules, but there is no certainty of them making the final cut. The Usos' creative situation is interesting to note as the duo is amongst the most prominent acts in WWE, as Meltzer explained below in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"There is no word at press time on the Usos being on the show, even though they are one of the most pushed acts, nor Bobby Lashley as U.S. champion. We were told the Usos are still in discussion as far as a match on the show, but nothing was definite," highlighted Meltzer.

The Usos successfully defended their titles against The Brawling Brutes on last week's SmackDown episode. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the Samoan twins heading into the Philadelphia show.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will be a showcase of stipulation matches

As things stand, WWE has confirmed six matches for Extreme Rules, all of them with an explosive stipulation to fit the event's theme. Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, while Bianca Belair and Bayley will battle it out for the RAW belt in a Ladder match.

Edge and Finn Balor will look to steal the show when they face each other in a highly-anticipated 'I Quit' match. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will settle their scores inside the Fight Pit, marking the MMA-styled contest's main roster debut.

The Strap match will also return to WWE programming as Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will engage in the unique bout. The Brawling Brutes and Imperium round off the card with a "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match, and we must say, the Extreme Rules card looks promising on paper.

