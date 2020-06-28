WWE reportedly discussed an interesting plan for Randy Orton

It's 2020, and Randy Orton is considered to be the hottest heel in WWE. Instead of striking the iron while it's hot, WWE has decided to book Orton in a brief Extreme Rules angle with Big Show. The WWE veterans faced each other at Extreme Rules 2013, and it's safe to say that the reactions of the fans to the potential match this year haven't been too positive.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, host Korey Gunz expressed his views on WWE booking Randy Orton in a match against Big Show.

Gunz stated that the company could have used the opportunity to elevate a babyface by putting them up against Randy Orton, who is in fine form these days. Korey Gunz cited Apollo Crews' example as a Superstar who could have benefited from feuding with Randy Orton.

Tom Colohue then revealed that a feud between Apollo Crews and Randy Orton was discussed not too long before Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of RAW.

An Apollo Crews feud was something that was discussed not long before Paul Heyman moved on.

Randy Orton is back being the Legend Killer

While Apollo Crews' stock as a babyface would have undoubtedly increased by being in a storyline with Orton, the current plan is to reignite the Legend Killer persona.

To push Randy Orton to be at his ruthless best, WWE has to line up legends as bait for the Legend Killer. As reported earlier, Edge's injury did force the company to change many plans. With Christian also not cleared to wrestle, getting Big Show back for a short feud and match at Extreme Rules seemed like WWE's best bet.

Big Show is a legend after all, and he would ideally be the next victim on Randy Orton's hitlist.

While Orton should make quick work of Big Show at Extreme Rules, there is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to his SummerSlam opponent, as Drew McIntyre may have another match for the show.

As for Apollo Crews, the United States Champion seems to be heading for a title programme with MVP and Bobby Lashley.