WWE reportedly discussing another title unification match on the main roster

WWE has a long history of unifying titles, and it is often one of the most must-see aspects of the product. It appears that the company is planning to go down the same route with the women’s tag team titles.

The current Women's Tag Team Championships are held by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, who recently captured the gold after winning the Fatal Four-Way match. However, there is another set of tag titles on the main roster as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were promoted to SmackDown during the 2023 Draft.

While Alba and Isla have not defended their coveted titles on SmackDown, according to FightFans, Triple H and Co. are discussing pitting the duo against Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey in a title unification match.

“Rousey/Baszler vs. Alba/Isla in Unification has been discussed internally recently but no word if they going to go through with it yet.”

Rousey has been very vocal about the lack of depth in the WWE women's tag division. A possible title unification could give the champions a chance to defend the titles across all three brands, providing them with an opportunity to face fresh opponents.

