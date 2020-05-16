Vince McMahon and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sami Zayn's WWE status has been a widely-discussed topic amongst the WWE Universe and, as things stand, the company will be moving ahead to crown a new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown after stripping Zayn of the title.

Sami Zayn's absence has not only affected the IC title picture, but also the immediate futures of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, who were being led by Zayn as part of 'The Artist Collective' stable.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the new Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the WWE officials believe that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura don't have the 'right amount of charisma' to be in a solo position or be leaders of a faction.

That was the reason why the aforementioned Superstars were booked to be in a faction helmed by Zayn. With Sami Zayn being out of action for an indefinite timeframe, the decision was made to pair up Cesaro and Nakamura with King Corbin.

Tom told the following to Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Well at the moment that have been immediately paired up with Baron Corbin, which will at least give them someone new to lead them. The WWE, unfortunately, have the general belief that neither of them nor Cesaro or Nakamura have the right amount of charisma to be in a solo position or have a leadership role. With everything they are rewriting around Sami Zayn they need someone else to talk for them, so, for now, they have paired them up with Corbin, after that, it's really hard to see.

Did WWE make a mistake with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura?

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are two of the best in-ring workers in the company whose singles pushes have always ended in unsatisfactory fashion. While it's unfortunate that the WWE reportedly doesn't see a lot of potential in them as singles performers, the company, at the very least, wants them to be on TV.

Sami Zayn is under a lot of heat in the company and many events transpired backstage before the WWE stripped him of the title. His absence could have given Cesaro and Nakamura the opportunities to break away and do something for themselves, however, WWE doesn't see any benefits in that happening.