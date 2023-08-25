WWE reportedly flying in several "extra names" for tonight's SmackDown 

Despite the heartbreaking news regarding Bray Wyatt's passing earlier today, WWE SmackDown is still expected to go ahead.

There have been rumors throughout the day regarding the show and it appears that there will be a tribute to Wyatt. XeroNews is reporting that there are several extra names being flown in to be part of the show.

"Extra Names that was not orginally planned for tonight have flown in for tonights show." they wrote.

Fans have responded to the Tweet to ask who these names are, if they are connected to Bray Wyatt and if there are plans for a potential tribute. However, no further details have been revealed at the time of writing.

The Women's Championship was scheduled to be defended tonight as Iyo Sky puts her title on the line against Zelina Vega. It remains to be seen which, if any, planned matches and segments will go ahead following the tragic news.

Fans are pushing for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024

Fans of Bray Wyatt have taken to Twitter and are advocating for the induction of Bray Wyatt into the WWE Hall of Fame. Eddie Guerrero's passing back in 2005 led to the former Champion being added to the 2006 Hall of Fame, so there is hope and a precedent suggesting that the same will happen here.

Many fans also want Brodie Lee to be added to the class at the same time and for Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan to be the ones to induct their former Wyatt Family members.

As of yet, it's unknown what WWE's plans for next April's ceremony will be, but there is no denying that Bray Wyatt deserves his place in the Hall of Fame.

