WWE reportedly going ahead with original plan for Randy Orton and Riddle

Randy Orton and Riddle were initially supposed to take on Jimmy and Jey Uso in a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. However, the plans were changed, and RK-Bro will now be teaming up with Drew McIntyre to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos. As per reports, this was the original plan all along.

The Usos challenged Orton and Riddle to a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. The Usos would have put their SmackDown tag team titles on the line with RK-Bro defending the RAW tag team titles. However, this past week, Reigns tore up the contract for the match. WWE later announced that it would be a six-man tag-team match instead.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE advertising a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash was merely a swerve. The company never had any intentions of going through with it. The plan for Orton and Riddle was to team up with McIntyre at Backlash instead of taking on The Usos in a tag team unification match:

"The little bit we do know is that the six-man tag match was always the planned match. There was never a plan to do the unification match. So while most feel this was the usual weekly plans changed, it was not. That also explains why last week nobody would confirm Reigns vs. McIntyre to me, only that Reigns would be in the main event."

No current plans for a tag team unification match between Randy Orton & Riddle and The Usos

The report also stated that there's no intention of unifying the tag team championships of RAW and SmackDown. The reason is that WWE isn't contemplating a brand split, and there's no reason to unify the titles:

"As far as if they will do the unification match, the short answer is it’s up to Vince McMahon. The belief is that it’s a bad idea since they are not merging brands. There is no date nor plan to follow up on it."

He also said it's uncommon for McMahon to promote something so heavily and not go through with it. However, there have been instances where he has backtracked on advertised content.

