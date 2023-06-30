WWE reportedly "high" on popular tag team ahead of possible main roster debut

The superstars from RAW and SmackDown are currently in London for WWE Money in the Bank 2022, which is the fourth international event of the year. According to a new report, the company is high on former NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers ahead of their possible main roster debut.

In 2021, Julius and Brutus Creed made their first appearance on NXT and joined The Diamond Mine. Later, they went on to become one of the hottest acts on the brand as The Creed Brothers alongside Ivy Nile when WWE rebooted the developmental brand.

According to a recent report, The Creed Brothers lost a Loser Leaves NXT match against The Dyad. The team will now most likely be gone from the developmental brand and head to the main roster. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE is quite high on both stars. Check it out:

“They’re very, very high on Julius, and to a degree Brutus as well. But Julius very much so,” said Meltzer. [H/T - Culthaholic]

He also mentioned that the company is very, very high on Julius over Brutus. It will be interesting to see when and how WWE brings The Creed Brothers to the main roster.

The Creed Brothers are former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners

In 2021, Julius and Brutus Creed made their debut for the brand and aligned with Roderick Strong to create Diamond Mine. The duo went on to display their strength in the tag team division for weeks.

In 2022, Julius and Brutus entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Creed Brothers defeated MSK in the finals at NXT Vengeance Day to earn a shot at the NXT Tag Team Champion at the time, Imperium.

Unfortunately, they lost to MSK, who won the title in a Triple Threat match at Stand & Deliver 2022. Later, the duo turned face and won the titles from Pretty Deadly at NXT In Your House 2022.

The Creed Brothers lost the titles back to Pretty Deadly in a unification match against two other teams at NXT World's Collide. It will be interesting to see which brand the duo will head to in the near future.

What are your thoughts on The Creed Brothers? Sound off in the comment section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes