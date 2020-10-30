Roman Reigns put on another dominant performance at Hell in a Cell as he forced Jey Uso to quit and successfully defended the Universal Championship in the process. The match added another layer to Reigns' ruthless new persona, and the feud with his cousin has already exceeded the fans' expectations.

At one point, the Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns feud seemed like it could not be anything more than a one-match program, but WWE has managed to weave an engaging storyline featuring the Samoan cousins.

However, Roman Reigns would need to move on to bigger and better things to solidify his position as the WWE's biggest heel. For that to happen, he would need to go up against established singles Superstars.

There have been reports of WWE possibly lining up Roman Reigns for future matches against John Cena and Goldberg. Dave Meltzer, however, reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE currently has no immediate plans to hotshot the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns or Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns matches.

It was added that both the veterans can always be used as Roman Reigns' opponents down the line, but there is no urgency to book either of the matches.

Goldberg already has a storyline in place with Roman Reigns

Goldberg has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns as he was scheduled to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 36. Reigns pulled out of the show, and the match was nixed.

The Battle of Spears is a dream match bound to happen someday, and Goldberg does have a few more bouts left on his existing WWE contract. Goldberg made a special appearance during the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX by being one of the viewers on the WWE ThunderDome screens.

He paid close attention to Reigns' match against Braun Strowman, which hinted towards WWE possibly keeping the door open for a showdown between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

Regarding John Cena's status, the Cenation leader recently got married to Shay Shariatzadeh. It has been reported that WWE would ideally begin talks with the 16-time World Champion if they can get the fans back for WrestleMania 37.

John Cena is a busy man, but he always makes it a point to find time for WWE. WWE has several WrestleMania 37 options for Roman Reigns, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson leading the race. However, WWE would need more opponents along the way to build The Tribal Chief's credibility. For now, WWE has no plans to pull the trigger on getting Cena or Goldberg for the big matches.