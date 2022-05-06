WWE is reportedly "impressed" with W. Morrissey after AEW debut

WWE higher-ups are allegedly 'impressed' with former Superstar W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) following his debut with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling.

Morrissey has been working on the independent circuit since parting ways with the Stamford-based company in 2018. He had a lengthy run, bouncing between various indie promotions before signing with IMPACT Wrestling in 2021. He has recently made headlines for his AEW debut.

However, new reports from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast suggest that Vince McMahon's company was impressed with the former Big Cass' AEW debut. Host Andrew Zarian claimed that he'd gotten messages about Cass, with certain people interested in when his contract may be up.

"I got a couple of messages about him from people. People wanting to know when his contract ends. I’m not gonna say that WWE is gonna take him but I can tell you that WWE is definitely impressed by him. There’s no way around it, man. I got a message last night while he’s coming out and somebody wrote, ‘did you see this F’N guy?” (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Morrissey made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the latest edition of Dynamite, losing to Wardlow by pinfall. The length and nature of his AEW tenure are unknown at present.

How was W. Morrissey's run in WWE?

During his time with Vince McMahon's company, W. Morrissey worked as Colin Cassidy, then as Big Cass.

The seven-footer initially worked as part of the NXT and was paired with Enzo Amore. They became one of the most popular tag teams of the 2010s and would be the most notable run of Cass' career. In 2017, however, the former Big Cass would turn on Enzo, embarking on a brief singles heel run.

In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena.Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings.Thank you. Everyone

Morrissey parted ways with Vince McMahon's company after going off-script during an in-ring segment. However, personal conduct issues and alcohol abuse were allegedly additional factors.

What did you think of W. Morrissey's AEW debut? Would you like to see him back in WWE one day? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

