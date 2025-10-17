WWE reportedly had no interest in using 3-time champion

WWE recently had a bunch of releases, and some names didn't sit well, as they had been a part of the promotion for a long time. Recently, a new report shed light on Wes Lee's release, and it stated that the management had no intention of using him on the main roster.

Wes Lee broke out as a singles star on the developmental brand in 2022 when he entered the men's division. Lee became one of the longest-reigning North American champions in the company's history. After a setback, he returned to the company; the two-time NXT Tag Team and one-time North American Champion created The High Ryze before leaving the company.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the management had no plans to use the 30-year-old star on WWE's main roster. It came as a surprise, as Lee had been with the promotion for five years and spent most of his time in the developmental system.

The multi-time champion was in a few notable feuds in the promotion before his release. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Wes Lee in the industry following his brief stint in the company.

WWE legend was shocked upon Wes Lee's release

Wes Lee started his career in the Stamford-based promotion as a tag team called MSK alongside Nash Carter. The duo climbed the ranks and won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice. However, Carter was abruptly let go, and the titles were relinquished.

Many wondered that Lee would suffer a similar fate, but he rose in the men's division and became the North American Champion. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, who called many of Wes Lee's matches on the developmental brand, reacted to the release.

The WWE Hall of Famer was shocked upon Wes Lee's release. However, he understood the release and spoke highly of Lee as a talent, and thinks he has the option to go wherever he wishes in his career as a performer.

