Multiple-Time WWE Champion Let Go - Booker T Shocked

A multiple-time WWE champion has been let go by the company, and Booker T has now reacted. The Hall of Famer admitted to being shocked.

Booker T has addressed WWE releasing Wes Lee

Booker T spoke about the WWE releases and non-renewals on his Hall of Fame podcast. There, he spoke about one of the most shocking stars included among those let go, Wes Lee. Several other stars have also been released, with some even retiring. He said he felt Lee was a star who would have been safe. He admitted to being shocked by the release.

"Wes Lee is a guy that’s highly, highly talented. Wes Lee is a guy that I would have thought would have been safe."

However, Booker T said that after he had thought about the situation, he felt that, given that Lee had been in the developmental system for five years, his release by WWE was not unnatural. He said that after five years, if someone were considered unlikely to make it to the main roster, they would be cut. However, he went on to praise Lee, saying he thought he would make it.

"But I think also about what this thing is all about, NXT, being a developmental system. Wes Lee’s been there for, what, five years... When you’ve been in the developmental system five years and you’re not looked upon as being someone that’s gonna make it on the main roster, you could be one of the guys that’s gonna get cut... I really feel like this guy, his talent was extraordinary, one of the best North American Champions in NXT, if not the best. A guy who could go out there and fight, and then he could fly and do all of that stuff too."

Booker T thinks Wes Lee can go elsewhere after being released by WWE

However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that even if Lee has been released, the star has little reason to worry. He is not the only star that was let go, but he could still go to TNA, and AEW could also be in the offing.

"Of course, there’s a place for someone like Wes Lee. Of course, he could go to TNA, of course, AEW would pick a guy up just like that, just because he’s very, very highly talented."

Wes Lee was not the only star who was released by WWE

While Lee's release has come as a shock, he was not the only star released by the company.

There were several more releases over the weekend, including a General Manager, Stevie Turner. Ridge Holland announced in the new week that he had been cut as well, which was another shock as he's currently out with an injury. The complete list of stars let go can be seen here.

Wes Lee

Stevie Turner

Lance Anoa’i

Jin Tala

Drako Knox

Haze Jameson

Summer Sorrell

Brayden "BJ" Ray

Jamar Hampton

Zara Zakher

Ridge Holland

It remains to be seen what some of these stars do, while others have already announced their retirement from wrestling.

