WWE reportedly keen on bringing back huge released superstar with Vince McMahon 'out of the picture'

Vince McMahon stepped down as the CEO and creative head of WWE last week. His exit has led to some major changes in the company. The company is now reportedly interested in bringing back Sasha Banks, who was reportedly released under Vince McMahon's regime.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become the new WWE co-CEOs, while Triple H has taken over the creative department. The Boss Sasha Banks was allegedly released by the company after she was suspended without pay due to her and Naomi's walkout on an episode of RAW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE are interested in bringing back the former SmackDown Women's Champion now that McMahon is no longer in charge. Banks and Naomi allegedly left due to creative differences.

''The former Sasha Banks, Mercedes Varnado, is charging $30,000 per appearance on the outside market. There is interest in getting her back with Vince out of the picture,'' - Meltzer

Should Sasha Banks return with Vince McMahon gone?

Banks was one of WWE's biggest female superstars. She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and has also held the Women's Tag Team Championships more than once. It was reported that she wasn't happy with Vince McMahon's planned direction for her.

It wasn't the first time she had walked out of the company due to a disagreement. Many at the time felt that she had overreacted, while others felt she and Naomi were justified in taking a stand for themselves. WWE Legend Booker T had said that he didn't think their exit had much to do with just McMahon.

''Is it gonna change the equation as far as them getting back? I don’t know because, there again, both talented, but one thing about the business, since they’ve left, the show still comes on every week. I don’t think that was just Vince. I think they were hot at the situation."

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE Monday Night Glow here I come Monday Night Glow here I come 💚 https://t.co/N3Dp1M2VBF

While the report stated that there is interest in bringing Sasha Banks back, it is unclear if the company is still interested in bringing Naomi back as well or not.

