WWE News Roundup: Star breaks silence following big return, Roman Reigns not interested in working with top RAW superstar? Booker T on released superstars' future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and Theory.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were allegedly released by the company following a dispute over creative decisions. With Vince McMahon gone and Triple H in charge of the creative division, there is speculation that the two former women's champions will return. We will also take a look at the return of former NXT UK Superstar.

3) Booker T comments on if he thinks Sasha Banks will return to WWE

WWE legend Booker T believes that Banks and Naomi's exit from the company wasn't because of anything personal with Vince McMahon. Speaking on Hall of Fame, he said that it is show business and the show must go on regardless. He doesn't think that McMahon's retirement will play a big role in what the future holds for The Boss:

''Is it gonna change the equation as far as them getting back? I don’t know because, there again, both talented, but one thing about the business, since they’ve left, the show still comes on every week. I don’t think that was just Vince. I think they were hot at the situation,” said Booker T

He also said that he doesn't think what happened with those two women was a personal dig at McMahon. He felt they had a personal issue with the company and not just McMahon per say.

2) Nathan Frazer breaks silence following return

Promising WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer made his television return this week on NXT 2.0. The 23-year-old was last seen on June 7th when he defeated Santos Escobar. The former NXT UK Superstar has now begun a program with Giovanni Vinci. Taking to Twitter, Frazer made his intentions clear by calling out the former NXT tag team champion.

Frazer was out of action following an injury on June 10th. He refers to himself as a prodigy and trained in Seth Rollins' wrestling school, before making his WWE debut in 2020 as part of NXT UK.

1) Roman Reigns not interested in working with Theory?

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE Writer Vince Russo insinuated that The Tribal Chief broke the script on RAW because he didn't want to work with Theory. Reigns said that Theory's 'daddy' wasn't around anymore, so he should behave himself.

"I definitely think it could have been impromptu. You know bro, it's funny because you know we do the show with Road Dogg [Brian James] and you heard what happened when Brock Lesnar did not want to work with Jinder [Mahal]. You saw it. He told us how that went down. You think Roman Reigns wants to work with Theory?'' said Russo

Vince McMahon had taken the young superstar under his wing both on-screen and off-screen. Russo believes that Reigns' words on RAW could have been impromptu as he isn't keen on working with the brash young star just as Brock Lesnar didn't want to work with Jinder Mahal.

