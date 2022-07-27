WWE NXT Results: Injured superstar returns; WWE legend announces Fatal Four-Way Title match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 26, 2022)

Zoey Stark kicked off NXT and said that after being out of action since Halloween Havoc, she was delighted to be back. Stark said that she had her sights set on taking out Toxic Attraction and Mandy Rose.

Cora Jade interrupted her, and the two argued for a bit before Toxic Attraction joined them. Mandy Rose said that no one would be able to dethrone her as NXT Women's Champion before namedropping some former women's champions. Gigi challenged Stark to a match tonight before we headed for our opening match.

WWE NXT Results (July 26, 2022): Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

Waller had the early advantage, but Lee got a sunset flip off a counter. Waller was sent outside with a dropkick but caught Lee's dive with a strike. Outside the ring, Lee got a big superkick before we headed for a break.

Back on the show, Lee tried to head to the top rope, but Waller dropped him down to the outside. Lee was trying to get back on his feet, but Trick Williams came out of the crowd dressed like a boxer and unloaded on him.

Lee barely beat the ten-count before Waller came in with the rolling cutter finisher for the win!

Result: Grayson Waller def. Wes Lee

After the match, Williams got into the ring and celebrated while Lee was down on the mat.

Grade: B

Joe Gacy and The Dyad went backstage and asked Cameron Grimes to 'open his heart and join them.'

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn on NXT

Crews came out of the gate with a huge dropkick and got an early near fall before Quinn took him down and hit a neckbreaker. Crews broke out of the hold and hit clotheslines and splashes before hitting a crossbody.

Quinn got a Death Valley Driver but Crews managed to kick out of it. Quinn tried for a big move, but Crews countered him with an Enzuguiri and a Backstabber before picking up the win with a modified spinebuster.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Xyon Quinn

Grade: B

Toxic Attraction was backstage and Rose said that her women's title match with Zoey Stark at NXT Heat Wave would be canceled since Gigi was going to destroy Stark tonight.

Sarray walked up to them and demanded a title match with Mandy after she missed the Battle Royal last week. Mandy told her that we would beat her next week and send her back to the end of the line.

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin on NXT

Stark got some big moves early on, but Rose ran a distraction, allowing Gigi to drop her on the ring and hit a big kick. Gigi got a suplex and a near fall before locking in the Bow and Arrow submission.

Gigi got a clothesline for another near fall as the match continued. Stark blocked a top rope move and hit Dolin with a big superkick before getting a modified version of Go to Sleep for the easy win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Gigi Dolin

After the match, Cora Jade attacked Stark in the ring with a Kendo Stick and took her down. Roxanne Perez made her return to NXT and chased Cora down. Jade fled the ring and retreated backstage while Perez helped Zoey up to her feet.

Grade: C

Wendy Choo was in a promo and said that the next time she runs into Tiffany Stratton, she will knock her out.

JD McDonagh was in the crowd and was talking trash to random members in the audience. He threatened the timekeeper and the announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph before heading to the ring.

JD called out Bron Breakker, and the NXT champion made his way out to the ring. McDonagh tried for a cheap shot on the champ, but Breakker knocked him down on the mat before NXT moved on.

Chase U was reunited with Nathan Frazer while Andre Chase was set to face Giovanni Vinci.

Backstage on NXT, Roxanne Perez and Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze fished Cora Jade's tag title belt out of the trash. Blayze said that there was a Fatal Four Way tag title match next week to crown the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Andre Chase vs. Giovanni Vinci on NXT

Vinci had the advantage early on and took the Chase U flag from the students at ringside and smashed it in two. Chase used the distraction to get a big kick and sent Vinci outside the ring before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Vinci sent Chase out with a huge dropkick before Chase came back with a big slam off a counter. Chase did the Chase-U chant before getting a side slam, but the pin was reversed.

Vinci sent Chase into the corner and hit a massive vertical suplex for a near fall. Chase got a powerbomb for a near fall before Vinci hit a clothesline and a powerbomb of his own before picking up the win.

Result: Giovanni Vinci def. Andre Chase

Grade: B

Backstage on the show, a brawl broke out between the teams of Chance & Carter and Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile.

Arianna Grace vs. Indi Hartwell on NXT

Indi dominated in the ring early on and got a few near falls before Grace took her down and tried to get a dirty pin with her feet on the ropes. The referee caught the move and stopped the count before Indi came back with a kick to the face before picking up the easy win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Arianna Grace

Grade: C

Robert Stone was backstage and said that they rejected Solo Sikoa's challenge for a Fall Counts Anywhere match next week, but Von Wagner stated that he wanted to face Sikoa and take him out.

Kiana James showed up in a short promo and said that she will expose Nikkita Lyons for who she really is.

Diamond Mine vs. Tony D'Angelo and the Family on NXT

The match devolved into a big brawl early on before Tony was caught in an ankle lock thanks to one of the Creeds. Tony managed to escape the ring but the Creeds came in with the cannonball and took down the crowd at ringside before we headed for a break.

Back on the show, Tony was sent outside by Kemp before Del Toro, and Wilde isolated the big guy. Kemp barely managed to tag Julius, who came in and cleared the ring before hitting multiple suplexes on Tony.

We got another rally from both teams as all eight men rushed the ring and Strong accidentally hit Julius with a knee strike before being taken down by Stacks. Julius took the finisher from the Family and went down for the three count.

Result: Tony D'Angelo and the Family def. Diamond Mine

Grade: B

Backstage on the show, Alundra Blayze said that the last team standing next week will win the Women's Tag Team Championship before the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Roxanne Perez while Zoey Stark beat Gigi Dolin on tonight's NXT. Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh had a short encounter while Diamond Mine took on the D'Angelo Family in the main event.

