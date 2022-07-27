Create
Notifications

Zoey Stark defeats former champion on WWE NXT; gets attacked with a kendo stick after the match

NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is back!
NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is back!
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 27, 2022 07:23 AM IST

Zoey Stark emerged victorious in her first singles match on WWE NXT since returning from injury.

She made her return last week as a surprise entrant in the 20-woman battle royal match. Stark ended up winning the bout, earning herself an NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose. The two stars will collide for the title at the inaugural NXT Heatwave event.

It's on at #WWENXT Heatwave!@WWE_MandyRose @ZoeyStarkWWE https://t.co/nbCgww5Pmr

On this week's episode of the show, Stark went one-on-one with Toxic Attraction member and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Gigi Dolin. She won the match via pinfall after hitting the latter with a spinning Go to Sleep variant.

Following the bout, Jacy Jayne attempted to blindside Stark, but was taken out with a kick. Mandy Rose then tried to do the same thing, but failed.

.@CoraJadeWWE doesn't take kindly to anyone stealing her spotlight, but she wasn't ready for @roxanne_wwe! @ZoeyStarkWWE #WWENXT https://t.co/cNe97hMs8O
Also Read Story Continues below

Stark was then attacked by Cora Jade with a kendo stick while her focus was on Toxic Attraction. Jade hit her mutple times with the stick before Roxanne Perez returned to make the save. This was Roxanne's first appearance on NXT since being taken out by her former tag team partner two weeks ago.

Will Zoey Stark dethrone Mandy Rose at NXT Heatwave? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...