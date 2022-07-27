Zoey Stark defeats former champion on WWE NXT; gets attacked with a kendo stick after the match

Zoey Stark emerged victorious in her first singles match on WWE NXT since returning from injury.

She made her return last week as a surprise entrant in the 20-woman battle royal match. Stark ended up winning the bout, earning herself an NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose. The two stars will collide for the title at the inaugural NXT Heatwave event.

On this week's episode of the show, Stark went one-on-one with Toxic Attraction member and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Gigi Dolin. She won the match via pinfall after hitting the latter with a spinning Go to Sleep variant.

Following the bout, Jacy Jayne attempted to blindside Stark, but was taken out with a kick. Mandy Rose then tried to do the same thing, but failed.

Stark was then attacked by Cora Jade with a kendo stick while her focus was on Toxic Attraction. Jade hit her mutple times with the stick before Roxanne Perez returned to make the save. This was Roxanne's first appearance on NXT since being taken out by her former tag team partner two weeks ago.

