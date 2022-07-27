WWE Rumor Roundup: Top 'free agent' willing to return because of Triple H, Released superstar set to make a comeback after Vince McMahon's exit? Potential spoiler for SummerSlam

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting topics revolving around big names like Triple H, Sasha Banks and Vince McMahon.

As reported, Vince McMahon has retired as the CEO and creative head of the company. While Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are the new co-CEOs, Triple H is now leading the creative department. There is a lot of buzz about all the changes that can happen with the new regime, and the former champion's return could be one:

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi could return after Vince McMahon's exit

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Former women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been released by WWE. The two women walked out during an edition of RAW because they were not happy with the creative direction planned for them. They were suspended without pay and later released as per reports.

Wade Keller of PWTorch believes that the two women could return now as Stephanie McMahon is in charge instead of Vince McMahon. He said that Stephanie has a good reputation within the women's roster and they expect more TV time and better presentation in the time to come.

#2. 'Top free agent' willing to return to WWE

Fightful Select has reported that former NXT Superstars and free agents said that things have changed since Triple H became creative head. A top name has been re-signed to stay with the company and a top free agent is willing to return to the company because Triple H is in power.

Fightful Select says they talked to former NXT talent and free agents who said Triple H being in his new position of power changes things. A former talent would have likely signed to stay, and a “top free agent” apparently said this “greatly increases the possibility” that they will go back to WWE. [H/t:Cageside seats]

Multiple superstars have been released by the company owing to budget cuts. Some major NXT names like Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis were also released by the company this year.

#1. Potential spoiler regarding SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face each other in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. As per the Betting Odds, the current unified Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the clear favorite to retain. Reigns is the favorite at -250 whereas Lesnar is the underdog at +165.

Another factor that will likely play into the scenario is Brock Lesnar almost quitting WWE after Vince McMahon retired. The Beast Incarnate wasn't willing to show up on SmackDown as advertised initially. However, he did eventually make his scheduled appearance. If Lesnar is no longer interested in being with the company, then the chances of Reigns retaining the title certainly increase.

