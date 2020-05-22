WWE reportedly keeping a backstage secret about The Undertaker's retirement 

Undertaker and Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker is one of the most trending names in the world of professional wrestling right now. The Deadman has been involved in various out-of-character interviews to promote the five-part WWE Network documentary, Undertaker: Last Ride. The fact that he has shed his iconic gimmick, as well as the nature of the docuseries, have forced the fans to question The Undertaker's in-ring status.

Is the Undertaker done for good?

Well, no one exactly knows what's next in store for The Undertaker. People backstage in WWE are also reportedly kept in the dark about The Undertaker's future.

WrestlingNews.co's new report reveals that the WWE veteran's retirement date is being kept a secret in WWE. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co was told that the writing staff has not been provided with hints or details about The Undertaker's retirement. The reason why WWE has chosen to keep everyone in the dark is that they don't want their potential retirement plans for the Undertaker to get leaked.

As revealed in the first episode of 'Undertaker: Last Ride', the WWE legend was originally scheduled to retire after his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns. However, The Deadman was not satisfied with the match and has since returned sporadically every year to wrestle. The Undertaker recently worked one of his best bouts in years at WrestleMania 36 where he faced AJ Styles in the exceptionally well-crafted Boneyard match.

The Undertaker may have one final WWE run

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker was asked about his retirement and he predictably didn't reveal anything newsworthy.

The Undertaker may very well have enough left in the gas tank to embark on one final run. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue also reported recently that The Phenom is not officially retired while also revealing WWE's possible plans for the veteran.

WWE has also been teasing another match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and the two Superstars could have a traditional in-ring match this time around.

The upcoming episodes of Undertaker's documentary should give us a clear picture of his future. How many more matches does the Undertaker have in him? What could WWE have planned for his retirement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.