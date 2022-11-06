WWE reportedly made a huge Sasha Banks mistake at Crown Jewel 

The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE return picked up again last night after the two women were included in the intro video for the show.

WWE has updated its intro since the two women walked out back in May, and it appeared as though this was changed back last night in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by Fightful Select, this wasn't the case, instead, it appears that the company just played the wrong intro. The site noted there is no update regarding the situation, just that it seems to have been a mistake on WWE's behalf.

The two women walked out of the company back in May, and despite several rumors regarding their status, they are still yet to make their return.

Sasha Banks recently began speculation regarding her WWE return

Sasha Banks recently shared a video on her Instagram where she talked about a date coming up that she had been looking forward to.

The former Women's Champion noted that she has waited six months for this, which has led to speculation that it could be linked to WWE. Banks walked out of the company in May, which was six months ago, and reports have suggested that she could be negotiating a return.

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," posted Banks. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long," Banks added. "So, thank you. But I just want to let you all know it would be something so f***ing crazy coming!" (H/T Sportskeeda)

